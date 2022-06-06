The Super Eagles captain expressed his desire to keep representing the three-time African kings

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has disclosed that he is not yet considering retirement from the Super Eagles.

The Turkey-based player is part of Jose Peseiro's squad to face Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in this 2023 month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Musa is the country’s most-capped player at international level and was part of the victorious Stephen Keshi squad that won the tournament in South Africa back in 2013.

As the West African team continues preparations for Thursday’s fixture against John Keister’s Leone Stars, he has revealed that he has no intention of signing out of international football yet.

“I didn’t tell anyone that I am done with Super Eagles,” Musa told Completesports.

“I said I might consider retiring after the World Cup if Nigeria had qualified. The new coach has called me to come and play in the Afcon qualifiers and I cannot say no to him because it is a call to serve my country.

“Afcon is next year, and I am still actively playing in Turkey and if the coaches find me good to be at the Afcon in Ivory Coast.

“I will gladly go and help my country to win it. I will always honour the invitation to serve my country and give my best.”

Musa had announced in January that 2021 Afcon could be his last continental outing.

“I think this could be my last Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria,” he told the media in Cameroon.

“I explained the importance of this edition of Afcon to my teammates, and I told them winning the title is the only thing they can gift me, and they told me they are going for it.

“My first tournament with Nigeria was the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where we successfully won the title, and my second appearance was in Egypt where we came third.

“Whenever I am called up for international duty, I will always be there.”

Musa overtook Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo to become the all-time most capped Super Eagles player with 103 appearances in November 2021.

The former Kano Pillars and Leicester City forward made his debut appearance in 2010, at the age of 17 in an Afcon qualifier against Madagascar.