Afcon 2023 Qualifiers: Comoros are good but Zambia are better – Asanovic

The 56-year-old Croat is confident Chipolopolo will post their first win when they take on the Coelacanths in a Group H fixture at home

Zambia coach Aljosa Asanovic is confident for the match against Comoros in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at National Heroes Stadium on Tuesday.

The Chipolopolo kicked off their Group H campaign with a 3-1 defeat against Ivory Coast at Municipal Stadium in Yamoussoukro last Friday while the Coelacanths beat Lesotho 2-0 at Stade Omnisports de Malouzini.

“It is a very difficult game but we are playing at home and I am sure we will play to get the win because it is what is most important for us,” Asanovic said at the pre-match press briefing ahead of the game as quoted by Bolla Zambia.

“We are a team, we are a family and families always stay together in the bad and good moments and I am sure we have the quality to beat Comoros because we have a good group, the relationship between my staff and players is very good and I’m sure tomorrow we will win the game.”

The Croat tactician has further revealed his discussion with the players after losing the game against the Elephants.

“My players know their job and we are doing everything for tomorrow [Tuesday] and I just told my players they are a very good team who have the talent, skill, and everything,” Asanovic continued.

Despite Comoros taking part in the last edition of the Afcon held in Cameroon, where they reached the knockout stage, Asanovic is adamant Zambia are better than them.

“I told my players that is also going to be a tricky game because Comoros played well at the last Afcon, I watched so many games, saw the four they played and they are a good team who are well organized and their captain is a good player but my team is better and we are going into tomorrow’s game to win,” added Asanovic.

On whether he will make changes to his starting XI, Asanovic said: “I have good players and I know what we are doing but sometimes when you play against some good teams you must change the system but on Tuesday we are also going to change the system.

“I will put some new vision in the team.”

Heading into matchday two, Ivory Coast are leading the group with three points, Comoros are second on three points while Zambia are third without a point.