Afcon 2022 Qualifiers: 'We saw what we did wrong' - South Africa's Tau wants revenge vs Ghana

The left-footed player is banking on Bafana's home ground advantage as they seek vengeance against the Black Stars

South Africa international Percy Tau is feeling confident and he wants revenge on Ghana ahead of their upcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday.

The two African giants are set to meet at FNB Stadium in their penultimate Group C match with the Black Stars having defeated Bafana Bafana 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Ghana in November 2019.

Tau, who is on the books of Premier League club Brighton Hove and Albion, said they will stand a good chance of overcoming the Black Stars if they avoid the mistakes they committed in Cape Coast.

"We all know if one loses and another one wins, the winner gains an advantage to go to Afcon. But I am confident that we will work hard and we should get the all-important result," Tau told Safa's official website.

"We also want to use the home ground advantage we have over Ghana and do better than we did against them in the away game.

"We watched the videos of that game in which we lost 2-0 and saw what we did wrong. We hope we are in a very good frame of mind and that we will do well.”

Ghana are sitting at the top of the Group C standings, but they are only ahead of second-placed South Africa on goal difference

Therefore, Bafana only need two draws in order to qualify for the finals from their remaining games against Ghana and Sudan.

Tau explained that they are familiar with their current situation in their qualifying campaign having played an instrumental role in helping Bafana reach the 2019 tournament.

‘’We have been in these situations so many times and our main focus is just going there, do well and qualify for Afcon," he concluded.

The 26-year-old forward netted four goals which helped Bafana finish second behind Nigeria in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group (Group E) and South Africa booked their place in the finals.

The man nicknamed Lion of Judah will once again be key for the 1996 African champions as they eye a place in the 2022 tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon.

Bafana will wrap up their Group C campaign against Sudan's Falcons of Jediane in an encounter which is scheduled to be played at Al Hilal Omdurman Stadium on March 28.