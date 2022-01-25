Afcon 2021: Zimbabwe’s Musona thinking about future after early exit

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona is considering his international future after they suffered an early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 31-year-old forward, who currently turns out for Al-Tai in the Saudi Professional League, was part of the Warriors team who finished last in Group B and missed out on the Round of 16.

Zimbabwe, who were making their fifth appearance, kicked off their campaign with a controversial 1-0 defeat against Senegal, then lost 2-1 against Malawi before recovering to beat Guinea but it was not enough to help them progress.

Musona, who scored the opener against the Syli Nationale, has now said he will soon make his international future known.

“I am still thinking about it,” Musona, who has also played in South Africa for Kaizer Chiefs, said as quoted by BBC Sport Africa.



“When the time comes I will announce it.”

Musona, who has so far managed 51 caps for the Warriors and scored 24 goals, is already planning on what to do when he retires.

“Maybe, because I really love my country and I will do anything to help my country achieve being one of the best teams,” Musona continued.



“We have the talent but sometimes we don't have the resources. When the time comes I will be open to help my country to develop this sport.”

On Zimbabwe’s performance in Cameroon, Musona said: “We are happy that we gave it our all and gave a good fight to all the opponents.

“The coach told us that we must go out there and enjoy the game because we knew already that we are out of the tournament, so we had no pressure.

“It’s also a good feeling that we ended our group matches with a win because at least we have some hope for our next games.”

On what next for Zimbabwe after the Afcon exit, Musona explained: “We need to develop our grassroots football, to develop from the U17’s, U20’s and U23’s to prepare our national team for our next assignments.

“Some of us, maybe in a few years' time, are going to stop and we have some guys growing up and trying to maintain the level of Zimbabwean football. I am really optimistic that there should be something to be done for the development of the game.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe coach Norman Mapeza feels Musona has contributed a lot to the country's football and should be treated as a legend.

“He has contributed massively to football,” Mapeza said.

Article continues below



“You don't have to doubt his contribution to Zimbabwean football - to me, he is one of the legends of Zimbabwean football.”

Apart from South Africa, Musona has also played in Belgium and Germany.