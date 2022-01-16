Afcon 2021: Yobo reveals tactical instruction to Super Eagles vs Sudan

Nigeria assistant coach Joseph Yobo disclosed he told the Super Eagles to "play to their strength" and "keep up the tempo" during Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations match against Sudan.

Buoyed by their 1-0 triumph over Egypt in their opening match, the Super Eagles subdued the Falcons of Jediane 3-1 to book an early place in the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

After taking a three-goal lead through Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Taiwo Awoniyi, the East and Central Africans pulled one goal back in the 70th minute as Walieldin Khedr converted from the penalty mark.

A delighted Yobo – who was pleased with the performance of his men – revealed his tactical instruction in the match that produced four goals.

“The tactical instruction? Play to [their] strength, keep [up] the tempo,” the former Nigeria national team captain told GOAL.

“We set the standard against Egypt and didn't want to drop the momentum. We know the qualities of all our players but most importantly we wanted to play as a team. We are playing as a unit.

“Credits to the player, they did the magic. It was never easy coming into the tournament with players pulling out and the short time to prepare for the tournament. We have played two great games so far.”

In the absence of Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo have been paired in the Eagles’ central defence.

The partnership continued to yield dividends as the 2013 African kings are yet to concede any goal from open play after two matches.

Yobo is delighted with this and assured that the duo will keep getting better every match.

“I am very pleased with the central defenders as players come in and out,” he continued.

“It is a partnership and not all about individual performance. This is what we keep working on. In the two games, it was only a penalty that was scored against us.

“That could have been ruled out but we are improving and have some sound players in and out.”

Omeruo could be replaced by West Bromwich Albion’s Semi Ajayi in Wednesday’s fixture versus Guinea Bissau.

The Djurtus are in dire need of a win against Augustine Eguavoen’s men to stand a chance of progressing to the Round of 16.