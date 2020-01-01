Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Sudan squad for Ghana headlined by Al Hilal Omdurman and Al Merreikh stars

The Falcons' team for back-to-back games against the Black Stars have been unveiled

A combined 15 players from Sudanese club giants Al Hilal Omdurman and Al Merreikh have been named in the nation's squad for an upcoming 2021 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against later this month.

The roster announced on the official website of the Sudan Football Association on Monday also has three players who play club football abroad.

The list is Hubert Velud's first selection as head coach of the Falcons.

Third on the table in Group C, Sudan are set to take on the Black Stars in back-to-back games on March 27 and 30. They face travel for the first leg before hosting the return fixture.

Before taking on Ghana, the Northeastern African side will test their strength against Togo in a friendly fixture on March 21.



Full squad:

Al Hilal Omdurman (8): Al-Samal Al Merghani, Athar Al-Tahir, Abdul Latif Boya, Abuagla Abdallah, Nasr Eldin Sheigel, Walid Bakhit Hamid, Faris Abdallah, Mohammed Musa Al-Dai

Al Merreikh SC (7): Ali Abu Ashreen (Goalkeeper), Monged Al Neel (Goalkeeper), Amir Kamal, Muhammad Al-Rasheed, Ramadan Agab, Muhammad Hamed, Deia Aldin Mahjoub

Al Ahli Shendi (3): Ishag Adam (Goalkeeper), Yasser Muzammil, Musab Kurdman

Al-Khartoum Al Watani (2): Hussein Ibrahim, Moaz Abdelraheem

Al-Merreikh Al Fasher (2): Mofadal Mohamed Hassan, Bakhit Khamis

Al-Hilal Obeid (1): Ahmed Ibrahim Ahmed

Foreign Based Players (4): Muhammad Abdulrahman (CA Bordj Bou Arréridj - ), Yassin Hamed (Miercurea Ciuc - Romania), Ammar Taifour (AS Bastia 1924 - ), Sharaf Eldin Shiboub (Simba SC - )