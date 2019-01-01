Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Sao Tome and Principe secure last slot as Ghana's group opponents

The central Africans have gained the right to compete in Group C on the road to the elite continental championship

Sao Tome and Principe have emerged as the final group opponents for in the qualifiers of the 2021 .

The Central African country booked their place following a 2-1 home triumph over Mauritius in the preliminary round on Sunday.

They make the group stage following a 5-2 aggregate win, having recorded an impressive 3-1 away win in the first leg.

Sao Tome complete the roster in Group C, which had Ghana, and Sudan confirmed during the draw in July.

The Falcons and True Parrots Team will open their campaign in the next phase of the series with a trip to Sudan on November 11 before hosting Ghana a week later.

Article continues below

An away clash with South Africa will complete their first-round exchanges.

Sao Tome are seeking to qualify for Afcon for the first time in history.

The 2021 championship takes place in .

