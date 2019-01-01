Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Ntseki announces Bafana Bafana squad to face Ghana and Sudan

The 50-year-old mentor made a few changes to the team that faced Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge

senior national team head coach Molefi Ntseki has announced a 25-man squad for next month's (Afcon) qualifiers against and Sudan.

Ntseki has kept faith in the three goalkeepers who were part of his previous squad, with Ricardo Goss again cracking the nod alongside Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams.

Keagan Dolly has been left out of the squad after missing the match against Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge through injury.

However, Bongani Zungu is back in the setup as he began training with his French team in the last few days.

Both Hlompho Kekana and Andile Jali aren't in the squad, but midfielder Mothobi Mvala and Aubrey Modiba of SuperSport United have both been included in the team.

Ntseki has opted for three strikers in Lebo Mothiba, Bradley Grobler and Kermit Erasmus for these two crucial matches.

Speaking to the media prior to announcing his squad, Ntseki said: "If it is not broken, why fix it? We have decided to keep the bulk of the team because they already understand what we want to do, and you will recall this will be my third camp with them – even though we did not play a match in the first one, so it was important to keep that consistency as we also don’t have too much to work on things seeing that we are playing two matches in a space of three days, which also involves significant travelling."

"These are very crucial matches in that they could determine our destiny in the competition. We have to start on a good footing and avoid playing catch-up as it puts a lot of unnecessary pressure on everyone – the coaching staff, players and even the fans.

"We have to make sure we start positively because winning brings about a lot of energy to the team, which makes the next assignment not easy but more manageable, but I am confident we will do well," he said.

Bafana Bafana assemble for camp on Sunday, November 10 and depart for Ghana on Monday, November 11.

They will return to the country on Friday, November 15 for their match against Sudan.

Goalkeepers : Darren Keet (OH Leuven), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Ricardo Goss ( )

Defenders : Erick Mathoho ( ), Buhle Mkhwanazi, S'Fiso Hlanti Thulani Hlatshwayo (all Bidvest Wits), Thapelo Morena ( ), Thamsanqa Mkhize ( ), Innocent Maela ( ), Musa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders : Kamohelo Mokotjo ( ), Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Lebohang Phiri ( FC), Mothobi Mvala (Highlands Park), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Percy Tau ( ), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira), Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport United)

Forwards : Lebo Mothiba (Strausborg), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).