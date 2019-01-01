Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Manyama replaces Zwane in Bafana Bafana squad

The Alexandra-born player has returned to the national team setup for the first time since 2017 to help the team beat Ghana and Sudan

attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama has been called up to replace Themba Zwane in the Bafana Bafana squad that will play and Sudan in the 2021 qualifiers this week.

The news of Manyama returning to the Bafana Bafana setup circulated on Sunday night but the South African Football Association (Safa) only confirmed it on Monday morning.

His last call-up to the national team was in 2017, soon after leaving for Turkish side Konyaspor FC.

Manyama has been in top form for Amakhosi this season but Zwane's injury meant ooach Molefi Ntseki had to reshuffle his squad for these two crucial matches.

"Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has been called up to Bafana Bafana for the two crucial 2021 Africa Cup of Nations clashes against Ghana and Sudan," reads a statement as sent by Safa.

"Manyama, who has already reported for national team duty, replaces the injured Themba Zwane of ."

The lanky attacker has featured 12 times for the Glamour Boys this season, scoring thrice and assisting a further two as his team tops the standings with 28 points from 11 league games and are in the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout Cup.

Meanwhile, seven of Bafana Bafana's overseas-based players in Lebohang Phiri, Bongani Zungu, Lebo Mothiba, Thulani Serero, Percy Tau, Darren Keet and Kamohelo Mokotjo will link up with the rest of their teammates in Accra, Ghana on Monday.

Safa decided that the players should not travel all the way to for the first day of the camp which started on Sunday, November 10.

Bafana take on Ghana in their opening match of Afcon 2021 qualifier on November 14 at Cape Coast Stadium. Kick-off is at 19h00.

They will return to South Africa on Thursday afternoon to prepare for the match against Sudan which will take place at Orlando Stadium on November 17.