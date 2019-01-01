Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana vs Bafana Bafana clash moved from Accra to Cape Coast

The two nations will get their qualifying campaign underway later this month but the venue for the opening match has been changed by the Black Stars

The 2021 qualifier between and Bafana Bafana has been moved from the capital Accra to Cape Coast.

The clash is scheduled for Thursday, November 14 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium at 19h00.

After the match, both teams will be flying out for their second match of the qualifiers – the Black Stars will be away to Sao Tome e Principe on Monday, November 18, while Bafana Bafana will host Sudan at Orlando Stadium on Sunday, 17 November. Kickoff is at 15h00.

Meanwhile, Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 23-man squad for the two matches against Bafana Bafana and Sao Tome e Principe.

Appiah has handed call-ups to a number of players including former forward Torric Jibril, based duo Iddrisu Baba and Mohammed Salisu, as well as German-based Christopher Antwi Adjei.

Captain Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, Richard Ofori, Felix Annan and Andy Yiadom, who were in the Black Stars squad that featured in the last Afcon tournament in , have all been named in the squad with Harrison Afful also making a return.

The Black Stars are expected to begin training in Cape Coast from Monday 11 November. Bafana Bafana will assemble for camp on Sunday, 10 November and fly to Ghana the next day.