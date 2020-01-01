Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana coach names first squad as major casualties emerge

A roster of 23 players has been unveiled for back-to-back games against Sudan later this month

New coach CK Akonnor has left Kwadwo Asamoah and Asamoah Gyan out of his first squad since assuming duty, as a 2021 qualifying double-header against Sudan beckons.

Other regulars such as Christian Atsu of , Real Mallorca duo Lumor Agbenyenu and Baba Rahman (injured), duo Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah, as well as Abdul Majeed Waris, John Boye and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi, have also been snubbed.

's Daniel Amartey is also missing as he continues recovery from a long-term injury, a similar situation to that of 's Jeffrey Schlupp.

youngster Mohammed Salisu, whose fine performances in this season has reportedly attracted interest from , and , has been overlooked after being unable to report for his maiden call-up for games against and Sao Tome and Principe in November last year.

English-born and new winger Tariq Fosu, Israel-based Eugene Ansah and the home-based trio of Richard Atta, Kwadwo Amoako and Habib Mohamed have been invited for the first time.

There are also returns for striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom and 32-year-old striker Yahaya Mohammed.

Ghana, leaders in Group C after matchday two, host Sudan in Cape Coast on Mach 27 before travelling for the return encounter two days later.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori ( , South Africa), Razak Abalora, (Azam FC, ) Richard Atta ( )

Full-backs: Kwadwo Amoako (AshantiGold), Andy Yiadom (Reading, ), Gideon Mensah (Zulte Waregem, )

Centre-backs: Nicholas Opoku ( , ), Joseph Aidoo ( , ), Kassim Nuhu ( , ), Habib Mohammed ( )

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning, ), Alfred Duncan ( , ), Iddrisu Baba (RCD Mallorca, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mohammed Kudus (FC Nordsjaelland, )

Wingers: Christopher Antwi-Adjei (Paderborn, Germany), Tariq Fosu (Brentford FC, England), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha FC, ), Andre Ayew ( , England)

Strikers: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, ), Eugene Ansah (Hapoel Ra’anana, Israel), Yahaya Mohammed (Aduana Stars)