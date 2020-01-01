Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana-based players not ready for Black Stars - Kofi

The Afcon winner shares his thoughts on CK Akonnor's 23-man squad for the upcoming continental competition qualifiers

's 1965 -winner Osei Kofi believes the time is not right for home-based players to be selected for the Black Stars.

Four men plying their trade in the Ghana Premier League were named as new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor unveiled a 23-man squad for an upcoming Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan on March 27 and 30.

fullback Kwadwo Amoako, goalkeeper Richard Attah and centre-back Habib Mohammed have been handed debut invites while striker Yahaya Mohammed has been recalled after several years in the international wilderness.

More teams

“I will not invite any local player for the qualifiers if I were the coach because the league that toughens players that travel outside started not long ago," Kofi said, as reported by Footballghana.

"If the league gets its shape, I think Akonnor will get one of the best teams in the country.

Article continues below

“ have won most of the Africa Cup of Nations due to the dependence on local players.

"I’m sure the national team will change in the next two years if the local league continues to develop."

The Ghana Premier League is heading into its 13th matchweek, having commenced in December.

