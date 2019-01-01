Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Fatawu replaces injured Afful in Ghana squad
Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Fatawu has received a late call-up to Ghana's team for upcoming games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe, the club have announced.
The uncapped 27-year-old is a replacement for injured Columbus Crew right-back Harrison Afful, who has pulled out of James Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad due to injury, Goal understands.
The call-up comes on the back of a good showing with the home-based Black Stars at the recent Wafu Cup of Nations in Senegal.
"We are happy to inform you that Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has earned a call up to the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana for their upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers. We wish him all the best," the Phobians announced on social media on Saturday.
Fatawu joins Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan and Ashanti Gold striker Mumuni Shafiu as the only home-based players in Ghana's 23-man squad.
The West Africans host South Africa in a Group C fixture in Cape Coast on November 14 and face Sao Tome away four days later.