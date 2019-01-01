Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Fatawu replaces injured Afful in Ghana squad

The Hearts of Oak full-back has been drafted into the Black Stars for the November 14 and 18 matches

defender Mohammed Fatawu has received a late call-up to 's team for upcoming games against and Sao Tome and Principe, the club have announced.

The uncapped 27-year-old is a replacement for injured right-back Harrison Afful, who has pulled out of James Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad due to injury, Goal understands.

The call-up comes on the back of a good showing with the home-based Black Stars at the recent in .

Article continues below

"We are happy to inform you that Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed has earned a call up to the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana for their upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers. We wish him all the best," the Phobians announced on social media on Saturday.

📸 | We are happy to inform you that @HeartsOfOakGH Captain Fatawu Mohammed has earned a called up to the senior national team, the black stars of Ghana for their upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers. We wish him all the best.



🔴💛🔵#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/MIYeDWQ8mp — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 9, 2019

Fatawu joins goalkeeper Felix Annan and striker Mumuni Shafiu as the only home-based players in Ghana's 23-man squad.

The West Africans host South Africa in a Group C fixture in Cape Coast on November 14 and face Sao Tome away four days later.

