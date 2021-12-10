Afcon 2021: Nantes winger Simon reveals Nigeria’s goal in Cameroon

Nantes winger Moses Simon said Nigeria's mission is to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Gernot Rohr’s side are aiming to better their performance in Egypt when they had to settle for bronze at the 2019 edition.

The Super Eagles will make their 19th appearance on the Afcon stage next year and they have been paired against Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in Group D.

Although the squad list is yet to be submitted, Simon - who has six assists and a goal in Ligue 1 this campaign - declared his readiness to help Nigeria win a fourth Afcon title.

“Actually, winning is the goal because the last one, we were third but right now we have to do everything possible to get a gold medal,” Simon the Ligue 1 website.

“Whenever I am called up, I will give my best. It does not matter which position I play.

“If any coach says, ‘Hey, I want you to play as a goalkeeper because I believe in you’, I will stay in the goal.”

Nigeria, three-time African champions, will begin their Afcon sojourn against Egypt at the Roumde Adija Stadium on January 11 and Simon is not underrating any team, even though Guinea-Bissau and Sudan are ranked 106th and 124th, respectively, in the world by Fifa.

“Some will say it is an easy group but I think in Africa, there is no easy group. Now every team is stronger, wiser,” he continued.

Article continues below

“Everybody knows football now. So, I believe there is no small group but all I know is that we are going to qualify from that group. I think every country is wiser now.”

Simon has been a key and regular fixture in Rohr's team since he made his Super Eagles debut in March 2015, under ex-coach Daniel Amokachi.

The 26-year-old started in all of the Super Eagles' games during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers group phase and his contribution helped them advance to the play-offs.