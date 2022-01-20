Afcon 2021: Iwobi out to emulate Okocha by ‘fulfilling potential’ with Nigeria

Alex Iwobi has expressed a desire to emulate the efforts of Austin Jay-Jay Okocha with the Nigeria national team by fulfilling his potential.

The Everton star was on parade from start to finish as the Super Eagles silenced Guinea Bissau 2-0 in Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations match in Garoua.



Following his impressive displays with the three-time African champions, Iwobi has earned comparisons with his famous uncle – who was part of the country’s squad that ruled Africa in 1994.

The midfielder welcomes such acclaim, and he is keen on achieving similar success with Augustine Eguavoen’s men.

“I have always expressed my desire to emulate Jay-Jay Okocha not by name but also fulfilling potential,” Iwobi told the media.

“It has always been my childhood dream. As you can see, we have the players to do it. I expect it to be a reality.”

Having played as a substitute against Egypt and Sudan, the 25-year-old was handed a place in the starting XI against the Djurtus.

He did not disappoint as he held sway in the middle that had Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Nwakali, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iwobi said he was not disenchanted coming in against the Pharaohs and Falcons of Jediane, claiming he is ever ready to give his best when called upon.

The former Arsenal man also dispelled claims he is under pressure whenever he is on international assignment.

“I'll never be disappointed. If I'm not going to start I just have to prove myself when I come in as you can see I have a lot of fun,” he continued.

Article continues below

“The chemistry in the team and unity is good for the team.

“I don't feel any pressure whenever I play for my country. I always give my best, always show desire and determination to play for my country.”



Eguavoen’s men will know their Round of 16 opponents after the completion of the group stage matches on Thursday night.

Nigeria are hoping to rule Africa for the fourth time in the competition’s history. Their last triumph was at South Africa 2013 where they silenced Burkina Faso 1-0 in the final.