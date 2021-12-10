Afcon 2021: How many Liverpool games will Salah & Mane miss?

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane once again form the core of Liverpool's strike force this season, prolific on both goals and assists.

Liverpool will be hoping to make a case for lifting their second Premier League title this season, but the Reds are due to suffer a blow in January as the two star marksmen will have to depart the squad to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

So how many games could Salah and Mane miss due to Afcon 2021 involvement, and which matches will they be absent for? GOAL takes a look.

When does Afcon 2021 take place?

Afcon 2021 is scheduled to take place from January 9–February 6, 2022 in Cameroon.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format for the group stage, followed by the knockout stages. The final is set to be played on February 9 at Olembe Stadium, Yaounde.

Article continues below

How many games will Salah and Mane miss for Liverpool?

Salah and Mane could miss out on up to seven games for Liverpool in all competitions due to their involvement in Afcon 2021, on the assumption that they make it to the finals with their respective countries.

Date Match Competition January 2, 2022 Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League January 9, 2022 Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town FA Cup January 15, 2022 Liverpool vs Brentford Premier League January 23, 2022 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Premier League February 9, 2022 Liverpool vs Leicester City Premier League February 12, 2022 Burnley vs Liverpool Premier League February 19, 2022 Liverpool vs Norwich City Premier League

Should either Salah or Mane be eliminated from the tournament before the finals, they will miss less games, but the table below accounts for the maximum number they could miss should they both manage to make it to the final.

They could also miss out on facing Chelsea in the Premier League on January 2, as they might have to leave the Liverpool squad early for their respective squad training camps. They would potentially miss out on the likes of the FA Cup third-round clash against Shrewsbury Town as well as Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Leicester, but could make it back to face Burnley.

And if one of Mane or Salah win Afcon 2021 and be given a break following the competition's end, their return could be delayed even longer.