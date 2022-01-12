Afcon 2021: Ghana FA boss Okraku in positive spirit ahead of Gabon clash

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku has stated the Black Stars are eager to make amends for their opening day defeat to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.



Eyes are set on a possible fifth continental title, but the Black Stars got their campaign off to a bad start with a 1-0 loss to Morocco on Monday.



A prompt opportunity to appease fans arrives on Friday when Milovan Rajevac’s outfit comes face to face with Gabon in their second group game.



“The team has recovered very well and training has been impressive. The players in training today have sent a clear message and signal about their readiness,” Okraku told pressmen in Cameroon on Wednesday.



“The boys would come back to winning ways and I'm extremely positive about our upcoming game against the Gabonese on Friday.



“The boys have recovered and promise to be competitive and I respectfully ask Ghanaians to throw their support behind this squad. This is a team that is made up of predominantly young players with 17 debutants.



“That tells you clearly that the future of the Black stars is very bright and it starts now. We need to be competitive and win against both Gabon and Comoros in the next two games.”



After the upcoming game against The Panthers of Gabon, Ghana will take on Comoros on January 18 to round up their group stage campaign in Cameroon.



Presently, the Stars sit bottom of the table with no point to their name, the same situation as Comoros who fell to a 1-0 loss to Gabon in the other Group C matchday one fixture.



The top two teams in each group ultimately progress to the knock-out stage of the competition, to be joined by the best four of the six third-placed sides.



At the last Afcon in Egypt, Ghana toppled Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and Benin for the first position to make it to the next round of the competition.



Their adventure at the 32nd Afcon tournament, however, ended at the Round of 16 following a penalty shoot-out defeat to 2004 champions Tunisia.