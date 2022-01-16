Afcon 2021: Gabon fined USD 20,000 for defying directive and changing hotel

Caf has fined Gabon USD 20,000 for what they described as non-compliance with the laid-down directives during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Panthers have been charged with going against the organizers and changing their hotel without permission.

Their request had been turned down but the Brazilians did not heed to that.

"Gabon was charged with violating the Caf regulations and directives within the framework of the Africa Cup of Nations," read a statement to the public.

"On January 6, 2022, Gabon allegedly went against Caf instructions and changed their hotel without permission from Caf. This is after Caf’s Safety and Security department had refused their request to change hotel.

"The Caf Disciplinary Board found Gabon guilty and imposed a fine of USD 20 000 for non-compliance with CAF’s directives."

Meanwhile, Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh will serve a three-month suspension after unsporting behavior in the 1-1 draw with Gabon.

The player was engaged in the vice after the game that the Black Stars desperately needed to win.

"In January 2022, Gabon played Ghana at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde. Cameroon. The match officials indicated in their report that at the final whistle, Ghana player Benjamin Tetteh allegedly assaulted a Gabonese player," another statement read.

"The Caf Disciplinary Board decided to suspend Tetteh for one additional game match in addition to his automatic suspension of two matches. Consequently, the player has been suspended for three matches.

"The Disciplinary Board has also issued a stern warning to both teams for their unsportsmanship behaviour after referees’ full-time whistle."

The tournament organisers also confirmed Mali's red card appeal against Bilal Toure which he was shown in the team's last outing will not be reversed.

"Mali Football Federation contested the red card awarded to their player, Bilal Toure in their Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Tunisia on 12 January 2022 in Limbe," another statement revealed.

"Caf Disciplinary Board upheld the decision of the referee. Consequently, Bilal Toure is suspended for two matches."

The biennial competition runs until February 6.