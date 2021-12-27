Afcon 2021: Ethiopia first nation to arrive in Cameroon

Ethiopia have become the first team to arrive in Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Wubetu Abate's side landed in Nsimalen International Airport on Sunday evening ahead of their Group A fixtures which will start on January 9.

Ethiopia will have their first two group games (vs Cape Verde and Cameroon) in Yaounde while their final group outing is against Burkina Faso in Bafoussam.

After undergoing coronavirus tests on arrival, the Walia Ibex immediately kicked off preparations for the tournament with a training session at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Annex 1 Stadium.

Ethiopia have won the Afcon title once in their history which was in 1962 and they finished as runners-up in 1957.

Following a 31-year absence from the Afcon stage, Ethiopia returned to the showpiece in 2013 and that was their last appearance.

They head to the tournament in 137th spot in the Fifa rankings for December.