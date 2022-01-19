Afcon 2021: Egypt vs Sudan Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Egypt will target a place in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations when they take on Sudan in their final Group D fixture at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Wednesday.

The Pharaohs started their campaign in the 33rd edition of Afcon with a 1-0 defeat against Nigeria but they recovered to beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0.

Meanwhile, Sudan kicked off their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Guinea-Bissau but they suffered a 3-1 defeat against the Super Eagles in their second fixture.

As it stands, a draw could be enough to take Egypt to the knockout stage but it could be complicated if Guinea-Bissau stun Nigeria in the other group match, also set for Wednesday.

Egypt are second in the group with three points, three less than the Super Eagles, who have already booked their place in the Round of 16 after winning their two opening matches, while Guinea-Bissau and Sudan have a point apiece.

Game Egypt vs Sudan Date Wednesday, January 19 Time 21:00 SA Time - (19:00 GMT)

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

Sudan have not reported any injury concerns or Covid-19 related issues heading into their third fixture in the competition.

It is the same in the Egypt camp, as all players have been declared fit and available to face the Falcons of Jediane.

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah will once again be the man to watch.

Match Preview

In the history of the competition, this will be the sixth encounter between Egypt and Sudan and it is the Pharaohs, who hold the upper hand with three wins to Sudan’s one (D1).

Their first four meetings took place between 1957 and 1970 whilst their last head-to-head dates back to 2008, Egypt winning 3-0. The first-ever match in the Afcon was between Egypt and Sudan – it took place on February 10, 1957, in Khartoum, where the Pharaohs won 2-1.

Egypt are unbeaten in each of their last eight matchday three games of group stages at the competition, winning six and drawing two since a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the 1998 edition.

On the other hand, Sudan have had fewer shots (15) and registered a lower expected goals total (1.25) of any side in Group D at this edition, while they’ve also faced a group-high expected goals total of 3.17.

Article continues below

This is Egypt’s 25th appearance at Afcon, a record in the history of the tournament and they have won it seven times, more than any other side. However, they have won none of their last five Afcon tournaments after winning each of the previous three (2006, 2008, 2010).

Meanwhile, this is Sudan’s first Afcon appearance since 2012.