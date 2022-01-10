The President of the Authentic Nigeria Football Supporters Club (ANSFC), Abayomi Ogunjimi has backed the Super Eagles to challenge for glory at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of their opening match against Egypt.

The ANSFC is set to boost the players’ morale in Garoua, Cameroon where they will play all their Group D matches.

The Super Eagles will open their Group D campaign on Tuesday as they face Egypt who have pinned their hopes of clinching a record-extending eighth Afcon title on Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Despite the absence of Nigeria's key strikers like Odion Ighalo, Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Dennis, Ogunjimi urged the available players to live up to expectations and make names for themselves in the national team with some eye-catching performances.

“I can't look down on our players irrespective of the issues that we have,” Ogunjimi told GOAL. "We have Ighalo and Osimhen out of the tournament, but we - the supporters' club - are the 12th man on the pitch and we will do what we know how to do best which is to ensure that we help the team secure a victory. We will never say never.

“The Zambian team that won the Nations Cup in 2012, you never expected them to come up with a team without professional background and they won the Nations Cup.

“We have different players this time and it is a wake-up call for them to showcase their talents and take advantage of the opportunity.

“When you don't think Nigeria are going to do good, that's when we always spring up surprises.”

Article continues below

With the Super Eagles set to take on the Pharaohs at Roumde Adjia Stadium, Ogunjimi is confident that Austin Eguavoen's side has enough quality to defeat the North Africa giants.

“Mohamed Salah is just one person and we have quality players in our squad as well. We have Samuel Chukwueze, Nwakali, Iwobi and Onyekuru.

“We can never say one player can do it all alone. We have other new players too like Peter Olayinka so it's a great opportunity for those who are not regulars and it's also preparation for the Fifa World Cup [final round of qualifiers.”