'Afcon 2021 could be my last' - Nigeria captain Musa

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has announced that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations could be his last continental outing.

The Fatih Karagumruk star is among the 27 players in Austin Eguavoen’s team in Garoua and he is in contention to make his third Afcon appearance on Tuesday.

Musa was part of the victorious Stephen Keshi’s squad that won the tournament in South Africa back in 2013 and he also helped Gernot Rohr’s team win bronze at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Ahead of the Super Eagles’ first Group D match against Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, the 29-year-old captain disclosed that he had a discussion with the rest of the team on the kind of gift they can give him.

“I think this could be my last Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria,” Musa said in a press conference.

“I explained the importance of this edition of Afcon to my teammates, and I told them winning the title is the only thing they can gift me, and they told me they are going for it.

“My first tournament with Nigeria was the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, where we successfully won the title, and my second appearance was in Egypt where we came third.

“Whenever I am called up for international duty, I will always be there.”

Musa displaced Joseph Yobo to become the all-time most capped Super Eagles player with 103 appearances in November 2021.

The former Kano Pillars and Leicester City forward made his debut appearance in 2010, at the age of 17 in an Afcon qualifier against Madagascar.