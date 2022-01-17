Afcon 2021: Cape Verde hold Cameroon for third place as Burkina Faso eliminate Ethiopia

Cape Verde held Cameroon to a 1-1 draw in their final Group A game to finish third in the league table.

The host nation maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament on Monday and they finished as group leaders with seven points after three matches.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar continued his hot scoring form with the opening goal at Paul Biya Stadium just before half-time to take his tally to five goals in three outings.

Elsewhere in Bafoussam, Ethiopia were shown the exit door after a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso.

The Walias picked up just a point from three matches which left them at the base of the group table.

More to follow...