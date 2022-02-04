Afcon 2021: Cameroon felt too much pressure vs Egypt - Salim Ali

Renowned Kenyan coach Salim Ali believes the pressure of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations and expectations to go all the way to win the title worked against Cameroon on Thursday night.

The Indomitable Lions failed to get past Egypt in the semi-final and were eventually knocked out of the biennial competition.



The tactician has pointed out factors that contributed to the hosts' exit from Africa's premier football competition.

"If you look at the Cameroon players, they were not settled, they had chances to win the game but lacked calmness and composure in front of the goal," Ali told GOAL on Friday.

"A lot was expected of them owing to the virtue that they were the hosts, and you could see how the players rushed in making decisions and sometimes made even poor passes on the pitch.

"If only they could have settled and played their usual game, then I am sure they would have stood a massive chance of eliminating Egypt from the competition."

The former Ulinzi Stars coach has further opined on who his favourite is between Senegal and Egypt for winning the Afcon title.

"Looking at both teams, honestly it will be tough because as usual, reaching a final means there is a possible chance of getting crowned," the tactician continued.

"Senegal have conceded just two goals throughout the competition, it underlines their defensive qualities from the back to attack. We have the likes of Edouard Mendy who has carried his Chelsea to the country.

"We also have Sadio Mane who has been influential for the Lions of Teranga. We saw his impact against Cape Verde, so it makes Senegal a tough opponent.

"However, it does not mean they will get it easy against Egypt; we all know Mohamed Salah has been effective for both Liverpool and his country just like Mane.

"The good quality with Pharaohs is that they are playing as a team, they have not relied much on individual brilliance owing to injuries on some of their key players. If they maintain the togetherness we saw against Cameroon, it will be an entertaining game.

"So I cannot convincingly say Senegal or Egypt will win."



The final takes place on Sunday night.