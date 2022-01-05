Afcon 2021 attendances capped between 60-80 percent

The Confederation of African Football has revealed that attendances at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be capped 80% of capacity for matches involving hosts Cameroon, 60% for all other matches at the competition.

The decision was taken by the football ruling body following consultation with the government of Cameroon as it concerns the rampaging Coronavirus pandemic.

To this effect, fans must be fully vaccinated and must present a negative test result in order to watch the matches live at different stadia.

“Following extensive consultation with Cameroon government in the light of the health crisis and the challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Caf and the Local Organising Committee have agreed to cap the capacity of the stadiums during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021, between 60% and 80%,” a statement from Caf website read.

“The 80% capacity will apply only during host nation, Cameroon matches while the rest of the matches will be capped at 60% capacity.

“Caf will continue to monitor the situation and the evolution of the health conditions and adopt measures if needs be.”

In December 2021, Caf and Cameroon government agreed on firm health protocols that will be followed including the fact that only immunised supporters will be allowed inside the match venues.

Ahead of the opening match between the Indomitable Lions and Burkina Faso on January 9 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, several teams have reported several positive cases.

Six Cape Verde players - including two goalkeepers – are tested positive and are isolated ahead of their match against Ethiopia on Sunday.

Since the competition began in 1957, only three teams have won the title at least four or more times. They include Egypt, Cameroon and Ghana.

Also, Egypt’s duo of Ahmed Hassan and Essam El Hadary have individually won the continent’s most prestigious title four times each.

Hassan played 22 matches and scored eight goals in the process. He was named as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament twice, in Egypt 2006 and Angola 2010.

For Hadary, he played 18 matches, and was the shootout hero in the 2006 final, saving two penalties. He was named as best goalkeeper three times in 2006, 2008 and 2010.