Afcon 2021: Almeria's Sadiq joins Awoniyi, Ndah and Noble in Super Eagles camp

Almeria striker Sadiq Umar is the fourth player to arrive in the Nigeria camp ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The former U23 star joins Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi, Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble and Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah as the early birds in the camp that is based in Abuja.

24 players are still expected in Abuja where the Super Eagles will begin their preparations before they fly out to Cameroon next week.

Nigeria will begin their quest for a fourth Afcon title against Egypt on January 11 and they will play all their Group D matches in the city of Garoua.

They were dealt a blow on Wednesday after recuperating Napoli striker Victor Osimhen tested positive for the coronavirus in Nigeria and he has been put in isolation, however, the UK-based players should start arriving from January 3.

On the other hand, newly-appointed coach Jose Peseiro will join the Super Eagles as an observer in Cameroon before assuming his duty at the end of the tournament.

Players expected in camp.

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands).

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal).

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England).