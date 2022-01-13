Afcon 2021: African fans slam referee Sikazwe after bizarre Tunisia vs Mali performance
Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe was at the centre of controversy in the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Tunisia on Wednesday afternoon at the Omnisport Stadium in Limbe.
Ibrahima Kone struck the lone goal in the 48th minute from the penalty spot to hand the Eagles maximum points in Group F.
However, the official made massive errors in the game, twice blowing his whistle for full-time before the 90th minute.
The 42-year-old initially blew his whistle to indicate the end of the match in the 85h minute, before play resumed. But again, the official ended the game with around 17 seconds of normal time still on the clock, sparking outrage from Tunisia's players and coaching staff, who were attempting to overturn a 1-0 deficit.
Later, he blew the final whistle for a third time when the Tunisian players decided not to return to the pitch to play the remaining minutes of the match.
Fans and supporters have now taken to their respective social media accounts to express themselves after the mistakes.