Afcon 2019: ‘Yes we can!’ – Kenyans’ keep believing as Harambee Stars face Senegal
It is a do-or-die clash for both teams as they look for a positive result that will boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.
Only Algeria have made it to the next phase from Group C after collecting maximum points from their last two games, and their final game against the already eliminated Tanzania is expected to be a mere formality.
Kenya have never scored a goal against Senegal in Afcon in three previous meetings and have only managed a draw and lost twice.
The last meeting between the two teams in this competition was in Tunisia in 2004 where the Teranga Lions won 3-0. The Harambee Stars came twice from behind to win 3-2 against Tanzania in their last game, while Senegal fell to Algeria by a solitary goal.
The Sebastien Migne led side will have to work on the defence considering the fact they have let in 17 goals in their last eight matches in the competition.
The winner of the battle between Kenya and Senegal will advance to the last 16 while the loser will face an anxious wait to see if they can progress as one of the best third-placed teams.
However, a draw would put Senegal through by virtue of a better goal difference which would again leave Kenya with a nervous wait.
Kenyans, for the most part, have reacted positively on Twitter ahead of the match that will kick off at 10pm (EAT).
At one point, Nigeria was the top team and the envy of African countries, it has been thrashed like a relegated team.— Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) June 30, 2019
Harambee Stars is currently having one of the best teams in the tournament. I want to say we can crash SENEGAL. How many RTs for our boys TOMORROW? #Possible pic.twitter.com/C8oufGfBCt
Kenyans waiting for Senegal like...#TotalAFCON2019 #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/oQf2Pmp4ke— DreadLock Kach (@BrayoKarany) July 1, 2019
#NiajeNiaje @harambee__stars All the best tonight against Senegal .#Tunaweza #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/RqHBI9teu8— Ghetto Radio (@GhettoRadio895) July 1, 2019
Phillipians 4:13#Tunaweza #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/MzpUEiAdtx— Erick Marcelo Ouma (@marcelo_ouma) June 30, 2019
Ruaraka Sports Academy players send a special message to Michael Olunga
and Harambee Stars ahead of their game with Senegal.#Tunaweza #HarambeeStars #AFCON2019 via @MetropolTVKE pic.twitter.com/f9kbSVfW5Y
Tonight's the night! We believe in you #HarambeeStars! #KENSEN— KENYA Pics (@kenyapics) July 1, 2019
Photo by @Slumphotography pic.twitter.com/vYzyGUurw5
I cheer for the Harambee Stars 🇰🇪 in this #TotalAFCON2019 game against Senegal 🇸🇳 ! Go Kenya! #KENSEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/D4Y3lVnL5P— Kipchirchir Moses (@kipchirchirMM) July 1, 2019
It shall not be business as usual.— KIRUI EVANSON™ (@Wakili_Kirui) June 30, 2019
Harambee Stars we believed in you to teach Tanzania a lesson, kindly remind Senegal that it is possible. #AFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/g3AH5J4OyF
#RisingForTheGoal— Sunday 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@sundaywanjihia) July 1, 2019
Yesterday Nigerians were all over
Twitter telling us to continue on running games, I hope today we will show them that they are wrong#HarambeeStars #KENSEN
#KENSEN Let's go #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/JJwnP8t1FC— Alex Torosi (@TorosiAlex) July 1, 2019
Just ran into @AMB_A_Mohammed in Dubai 🇦🇪 who is on her way to Cairo 🇪🇬 to cheer up the Kenya’s 🇰🇪 superb soccer ⚽️ 🥅 team, the #HarambeeStars. The @UnKenya 🇺🇳 family wishes the #HarambeeStars the very best of luck. Go Kenya 🇰🇪 👏. pic.twitter.com/rrqxYnn4f4— Siddharth Chatterjee (@sidchat1) July 1, 2019
senegal must fall #AFCON2019 #HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/FeLnIDDeI8— felix omondi (@Felix__Omondi) June 30, 2019
Any goal against Harambee Stars from Senegal will be an in-SANE-GOAL. If you see what I did there then hit the retweet button🤣🤣 #UgandaCranes#AFCON2019#BBNaija#UGAEGY#KENSEN#KenyaVsTanzania pic.twitter.com/CWhFVJNisS— Brian Sikulu 🇰🇪 (@BrianSikulu1) June 30, 2019
Nuff Sed. @football_kenya @harambee_stars must beat @footballsenegal #HarambeeStars #Tunaweza pic.twitter.com/Oz3OmmK58i— Frank Ouna (@FrankFuro) July 1, 2019
It's the day for #KENSEN #RisingForTheGoal#HarambeeStars lets do it better #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/w1qDQpdfXD— Ndiema KE🥂 (@ndiema002_) July 1, 2019
#KENSEN i won't be surprised by winning today's game against Senegal.— Larry Mutava (@larryMutava) July 1, 2019
Go go Harambee Stars
If you believe that Kenya will win Gonga Like ❤️ tukisonga. pic.twitter.com/uiI9wJUJDs
I won't be surprised if we beat Senegal because #HarambeeStars players are very ready and psyched up for the challenge. As always #TeamKenya we're behind you #KENSEN#AFCON2019 @WilliamsRuto pic.twitter.com/Jk87OKfeiS— Global Voice 🔥 (@larrykipz) June 29, 2019
We crashed Ethiopia,burnt Ghana and fried Tanzania,we aren't afraid of senegal,we gonna bury them in #AFCON2019 its winning after winning till we get bored of winning. Its coming home #TotalAFOCN2019 #HarambeeStars #FootballTogether #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/J3Gr77YA6k— Alfred mangata kesi (@AlfredMangata) June 29, 2019