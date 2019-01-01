Afcon 2019: ‘We won against a strong team’ - Senegal coach Aliou Cisse

The Teranga Lions clinched a narrow victory over the Cranes to secure passage to the quarter-final at the Cairo international Stadium

coach Aliou Cisse has admitted his side played a strong team following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over in the Round of 16 game on Friday.

Sadio Mane scored the solitary goal in the 15th minute and the Teranga Lions kept a clean sheet to secure passage to the last eight of the competition.

The 43-year-old manager believes his side’s solid defensive performance helped them to see off Sebastien Desabre’s men.

“We won against a strong team. We scored a goal and defended many times in front of a difficult opponent,” Cisse told Caf's Twitter channel.

Senegal will lock horns with Benin who ousted in the Round of 16 for a chance to reach the semi-final of the biennial tournament.

“We have to prepare for the next round now which will be much more difficult," he said.

The Teranga Lions have never won the Africa Cup of Nations in their history, with their best performance being the 2002 edition where they finished as runners-up behind .



