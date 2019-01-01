Afcon 2019: Tunisia can work on Ghana’s ‘weak point’ - Giresse

The Carthage Eagles’ manager is hopeful of getting his tactics right in Monday’s Round of 16 clash against the Black Stars

coach Alain Giresse has stated he would be looking to exploit the ‘weak point’ in the national team during Monday’s Round of 16 tie at Ismailia Stadium.

While having his eye on the Ghana match, Giresse admitted his surprise by the exits of fellow North African teams and .

“ and Morocco’s exit is a big surprise and we will give everything tomorrow [Monday] to continue in the tournament,” Giresse told the media in Egypt.

“Ghana is a strong and harmonious team. They have competition in most of the positions but we have analyzed them well and we can work on their weak point.”

Tunisia struggled through the group stage, drawing all three games, against Angola, Mali, and Mauritania.

Ghana, on their part, finished top in Group F, where they played draws against the Benin Republic and before registering a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau.

The Carthage Eagles will have to be at their best on Monday as they have fallen short in all their recent meetings against the Black Stars, spanning over 50 years

The last time Tunisia didn't suffer defeat at Afcon against Ghana was in the Group Stage in 1965, and won all six matches between the two sides since.