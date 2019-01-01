Afcon 2019: Wakaso picks up award after Ghana triumph at over Guinea-Bissau

The Alaves midfielder's match stats back Caf's decision to name him as Man of the Match in Tuesday's group decider against Djurtus

international Mubarak Wakaso was recognised for his crucial role in Black Stars to a 2-0 triumph over Guinea-Bissau at the ongoing (Afcon) in after he was adjudged Man of the Match.

The Deportivo man was rated by Caf's technical study team as the most valuable player in Ghana's final group stage match at the Suez Stadium.

Wakaso's match stats backed up Caf's decision as he completed the most successful passes (56), created the most chances (5) and won the most fouls (5) of any player on the pitch.

“First of all I need to thank my teammates, the whole Ghana and my fans for their support and prayers,” Wakaso said after picking up his award.

The midfielder may have been the games most influential player, but it was the goals of Jordan Ayew and Thomas Teye Partey which sent James Appiah's outfit top of Group F and into the Round of 16.

Tuesday's match was Wakaso's third straight 90 minutes at the continental showpiece and the 28-year-old will be one of the first names on the teamsheet when Ghana face in their first knockout phase match on Monday.

