Afcon 2019: Tunisia striker Youssef Msakni sets new record against Angola

The striker is now the first player to score in four different Afcon tournaments for the Carthage Eagles

striker Youssef Msakni has etched his name in the record books of his country after scoring a goal in their Group E clash against Angola on Monday.

By converting the 34th-minute penalty awarded against Angola, Msakni became the first Tunisian player to score a goal in four Afcon editions.

Msakni’s previous Afcon goals were against 2012, in 2013, Zimbabwe in 2017 and now against Angola in 2019.

Though Monday’s outing was a landmark one for Msakni, it wasn’t a good one for coach Alan Giresse’s men, who played out an uninspiring 1-1 draw against the Palancas Negras.

Widely touted as favourites in Group E, Tunisia went ahead against the run of play in the 34th minute when Msakni fired his spot-kick into the roof of the net, after Naim Sliti was upended by Salomao Paizo.

Article continues below

Unfortunately, the Carthage Eagles failed to build on the lead and they were punished for their laxity in the 73rd minute, when Djalma snapped up a rebound after Tunisia goalkeeper Farouk Ben Mustapha failed to hold a shot.

Having disappointed many with the draw recorded in their group opener against Angola, Tunisia would be keen to make amends in their other group games against Mali and Mauritania.