Afcon 2019: Tactical tweaks by Sebastien Migne responsible for Kenya's win - Allan Wanga

Striker is impressed by the substitutions by Migne and how they helped Harambee Stars record their first Afcon win over Taifa Stars

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga has taken to social media to hail the changes made by Sebastien Migne during 's 3-2 win over .

"Points to note were the tactical discipline exhibited in the match by several players on the Kenyan side Joseph Okumu deep in defense, Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omollo bossed the midfield and as expected Michael Olunga didn't disappoint with two sublime world class finishes," Wanga wrote on his Facebook page.

"The substitution of David Owino for Bernard Ochieng brought some stability on the right full-back side in the 45th minute and the tactical switch of Eric Ouma to left full-back after the substitution of Aboud Omar for Eric Johanna brought some speed and flair in the Kenyan left side defense and midfield."

Wanga's exclusion from the final Afcon-bound team generated intense public debate but he is one of the notable public figures urging Kenyans to support the team now.

"I applaud coach (Sebastian) Migne for the tactical switches and substitution of John Avire for Francis Kahata relieving pressure from (Michael) Olunga which added the pace up front," he added.

"It paid off by enabling Kenya to settle down well and play the game we expected; speed-wise and ball possession. (Victor) Wanyama gave a vintage performance and the Kenyan fighting spirit was awakened to the end,"

Wanga also revealed his high confidence of the team to perform and advance.

"We can only dream and believe we are capable."

Kenya will conclude Group C's duties with a match against on July 1 at Cairo's 30 June Stadium.