Afcon 2019: Strikers let Zimbabwe down against Uganda - Khama Billiat

The Warriors face DR Congo in their final Group A match hoping they can win and Uganda falter

Zimbabwe striker Khama Billiat says the strikers let the team down in the 1-1 draw against in a Group A fixture on Wednesday.

Emmanuel Okwi gave the East African side a deserved early lead but Billiat brought the Warriors level just before the half-time break.

Zimbabwe had several chances to win the game in the second-half, but had to settle for a share of the spoils after wasting numerous opportunities.

“We as strikers let the nation down, we need to take more responsibility to help the nation by taking our chances, football is about scoring, if you score you stand a chance," Billiant told Goal in an interview after the match.

“During the match I thought we were going to get a second goal which was going to make me feel more happier, but at the end of the day Denis (Onyango) won, this was not the result we wanted at the end of the day you can see that they won.”

Article continues below

Despite wasting a clear chance of claiming maximum points, Billiat is optimistic the team will do better in the final game against Democratic Republic of Congo.

“My teammates and the coaches can have more understanding and I'm getting to understand them better and better,” the striker continued.

“Unfortunately we are not getting the results that we want but we will keep working harder as strikers to take the chances we get to help the team.”