Afcon 2019: Senegal will not go for revenge against Algeria - Cheikou Kouyate

Senegal lost the second Group C match against Algeria and Kouyate affirms they will not aim to avenge the 1-0 loss then

captain Cheikou Kouyate has denied his team will be aiming at avenging their 1-0 loss suffered against in the group stages of .

The two teams will face each other on Friday in the finals of the competition in and many see this as an opportunity for the Teranga Lions to avenge the initial loss.

However, the captain claims it is not going to be the case and all they will be targeting is the Afcon title.

"It wouldn't be about revenge as we are going there to play and win and we will not come into the game with a revengeful spirit. We are hoping to give our all to win the Cup," Kouyate told SeneWeb.

"We have been working hard to win the ultimate trophy, and on the D-Day, we are going to show it. What we want is make our own history, bring joy to our families and all Senegalese and for that, we are ready to give our best. Even if the match was going to be played tomorrow we are ready."

The skipper admits the team will miss the suspended defender Kalidou Koulibaly but at the same time is confident his replacement will rise to the task.

"Kalidou is a great player, a key player for the team. We would have loved to play the final with him, but, now, like I always say, we are a group of 23 players and all of them capable of representing our country."