Afcon 2019: Sebastien Migne explains why he brought in John Avire for Kenya

The young Sofapaka striker was drafted into the derby with few minutes left to the half-time whistle as Kenya trailed 2-1 to Tanzania

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne has revealed the reason he opted for a first-half substitution during their 3-2 win against in the .

Harambee Stars were struggling shortly before the halfway stage of the East African derby when coach Migne decided to pull out midfielder Francis Kahata for young striker John Avire.

The move left many Kenyan asking questions as they thought Kahata had more experience to play in such a big match but Harambee Stars French coach has explained to Goal why he opted for the change.

“We showed some weakness on the side, defensively, it was necessary to change something, it’s the reason I decide to put a young striker, the young Avrie,” Migne told Goal in an interview after the Tanzania match.

“I saw him before the game, my mentor Claude Le Roy, he was there, and I saw when I was with him that he tried to play the game, try to win, not to be on the back foot, I can accept to lose, but at least to play.

“I learned with him after nine years, not to be afraid to put young players on the field. So many times some coaches are afraid of that, but when you are a talented player, even young players, you can miss some experience, but if you have a talent, and the belief, you can bring something for the team, and today we proved that.

“I was thinking about him [Le Roy] today because unfortunately, he’s not here - he didn’t qualify the Togo national team - and during one moment in that game I was so disappointed to be a loser in front of him, but after the game, I am very happy.”

Harambee Stars will now come up against in their final Group C match on Monday hoping to get a win that can seal their place in the last 16 of the competition for the first time in history.