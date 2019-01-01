Afcon 2019: Rohr hints at Onyekuru & Osimhen playing against Algeria

The forwards may make their much-awaited Afcon bows when Gernot Rohr’s men face the Foxes in Sunday’s semi-final

coach Gernot Rohr confirmed he will be parading a full strength squad in Sunday’s semi-final against , but it remains to be seen whether Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru will play a role.

The duo, along with Francis Uzoho, are the only Super Eagles players yet to play in the tournament despite Rohr’s rotation strategy.

However against Algeria in Cairo, Osimhen and Onyekuru could be thrown into the fray, with Uzoho expected to warm the bench throughout the championship.

“We had two changes before the game against , the winning team against has been changed and it is possible that we will change the team again because all the players are ready to go,” said Rohr during Saturday’s pre-match conference.

“We have nine strikers in the team, played seven but we cannot play all of them at the same time. The young are also here to learn.

“Out of 23 players, 20 players have played already which is a lot and I hope we can see the other two [Osimhen & Onyekuru].

“It is difficult for the third goalkeeper coming in. The moment has come to bring the best team against Algeria.”

Nigeria will play their 14th semi-final in Afcon, more than any other team.

However, they have qualified for the final only once in their last five games at this stage - against Mali on 6 February 2013 in a comprehensive 4-1 triumph.