Afcon 2019: Riyad Mahrez 'proud' to lead Algeria to glory

The 28-year-old skipper was in action as the Desert Foxes ended their trophy drought on the continental stage with a 1-0 win on Friday

captain Riyad Mahrez is delighted to guide his country to win the 2019 in .

The North African nation defeated 1-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Friday, thanks to Baghdad Bounedjah’s strike in the second minute of the encounter.

Mahrez played in all of the Desert Foxes’ matches in as they maintained a seven-game unbeaten run on their way to the continental triumph.

After securing Algeria’s second Afcon title, the midfielder who scored three goals in the tournament took to social media to celebrate.

“I am proud to have captained this team and the millions of Algerians who supported us all through the tournament. African Champions!,” Mahrez tweeted.