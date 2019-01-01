Afcon 2019: Nigeria’s Troost-Ekong dedicates goal to son

The defender’s last minute goal powered the Super Eagles into the semi-finals at the expense of Stuart Baxter’s men

William Troost-Ekong enjoyed an night to remember after scoring the winner in ’s 2-1 triumph over .

The defender scored the decisive goal in the final minute after Bongani Zungu had erased Samuel Chukwueze’s first-half strike.

Article continues below

It was a telling contribution from Troost-Ekong, after he was unable to prevent from scoring two goals in the Round of 16.

He is all smiles again now, though, following his second international goal – which he dedicates to his first child Oscar.

“I am happy for Troost-Ekong, he dedicates his goal to his son Oscar and we are all happy for him,” a delighted coach Gernot Rohr told media.

Victory over Stuart Baxter’s side mean Nigeria continue their dominance over Bafana Bafana, and they will face either Cote d’Ivoire or in the semi-final on Sunday.