Afcon 2019: Nigeria coach Rohr to ring the changes against Madagascar

The Super Eagles gaffer hinted that some players may be dropped for their final group outing at the Alexandria Stadium

coach Gernot Rohr disclosed he will ring the changes for the last Group B game against Madagascar on Sunday.

The three-time African champions have already qualified for the Round of 16, but they need to avoid defeat against the Barea to seal their status as group winners.

Madagascar are second in Group B, two points behind the Super Eagles, and Rohr is looking forward to guiding the West Africans to finish on a high.

Nigeria will have their final training before the showdown at the Arab Academy of Science in Alexandria on Saturday evening, and the German tactician has stated it will be decisive for the matchday squad.

"Will I make changes? Yes, because I want to put everyone under pressure and have that competition in each position. We'll see in the last training tonight which changes we will do,” Rohr said in his pre-match press conference.

"It's important to finish first of the group, it's better to play a team in third than second so we will do all to finish top.

"We have our scouts watching a lot of games in Cairo. We have to prepare to play against a good team.

"It could be , DR Congo or maybe so in all cases, it will be a very tough match in the Round of 16, but we're not there yet and are focused on the game tomorrow.”