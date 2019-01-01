Afcon 2019: Harambee Stars ready to unleash their best in Egypt, says Masuoud Juma

Harambee Stars will step onto the June 30 Stadium to face North African side Algeria in their Group C opener on Sunday

Kenyan striker Masoud Juma now says they are ready to take on the best at the finals.

The biannual competition kicked off on Friday with hosts managing to squeeze a 1-0 win against Zimbabwe in a Group A contest.

’s Harambee Stars will start their campaign in Group C against at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on Sunday. Other teams in Kenya’s Group include and neighbours .

The former striker insists the three-week training camp in has helped a lot to improve the team’s ability to fight together.

“While in camp, we have had the opportunity to improve in different aspects and got better every day,” Juma told The Standard Newspaper in Cairo.

“We are now ready to unleash our best on our opponents,” added Juma who has been clubless for the last six months after leaving Libyan side Al Nasr.

Captain Victor Wanyama has also urged the fans to stand with the team as they return to the big stage in African football once again.

“We have been away for long and obviously the expectations are high but we are ready to do well and we can count on our preparations to propel us to a good outing in .”

In matches lined up for Saturday, Kenya’s neighbours will be in action against DR Congo at 5:30pm while another East African nation Burundi will take on former Africa champions at 8pm.