Afcon 2019: Goals against Tanzania a 'dream come true' - Olunga

Olunga scored two of the three goals which ensured Kenya overcame Tanzania in Group C's second match in Cairo

Michael Olunga has described his two goals for against in the match as a 'dream come true'.

Olunga earned his brace in the 39th and 80th minutes as the Harambee Stars picked up a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Taifa Stars in a Group C match.

"It is a dream come true for me. The last time Kenya played in an Afcon tournament I was only 10 years and scoring for my beloved country feels great and I dedicate the win to Kenyans and first of all to my mum who is watched us," Olunga told reporters in .

Meanwhile, head coach Sebastien Migne admitted he was satisfied by the performance of his charges and he hopes Kenyans will start viewing the team from a very positive perspective.

"I don't know if it will be enough to qualify into the knockout stage but I know Kenyans can be proud because the players showed quality and the team spirit. It was not the best display of course but we gave our best," Migne addressed the media.

"When we received the message from president Uhuru Kenyatta he told us that it will be difficult for us to win the tournament but urged us to give our best. He told us that Kenyans would be proud of the team so the players can only do their best."

Kenya will face on July 1.