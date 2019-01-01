Afcon 2019: Ghanaian government approves budget for 100 supporters - report

The Ghanaian authorities will finance the trip of Black Stars supporters to Egypt

One hundred registered supporters of the Black Stars will have the chance to travel to this month for the thanks to the Ghanaian government which has approved a budget for the trip, according to the union’s chief.

The president of Alliance for Supporters Union Abraham Boakye confirmed the information while speaking to Asempa FM Sports on Wednesday.

“Ghanaian government will convey 100 supporters to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in ,” he said.

“It has been approved and confirmed by the authorities. The government will fund the trip and every other thing,” he added.

The Black Stars are currently fine-tuning in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, where they will spend three weeks before travelling to Egypt.

Ghana will open their campaign against Benin at the Ismaili Sports Stadium on June 25, before facing later on the two other members of Group F, and Guinea Bissau.