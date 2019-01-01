Afcon 2019: Ghana stand still in Fifa World Rankings

The Black Stars' position on the global table has not been helped by their Round of 16 elimination at the continental showpiece

are unmoved in the latest edition of the Fifa World Rankings, released for the month of July on Thursday.

The Black Stars still hold 50th position on the table. However, their total accumulated points have increased from 1423 to 1429.

Placed 55th in July last year, Ghana now find themselves between Norway (50) and (52).

The Black Stars' status on the table is largely down to their performance at the recent (Afcon) in where they exited the tournament in the Round of 16.

They won just one of four games played, a 2-0 triumph against Guinea-Bissau in the last group game, and drew three other matches.

James Appiah's outfit opened their tournament with a 2-2 draw with Benin, settled for a 0-0 deadlock with and played out a 1-1 draw with after extra-time in the Round of 16. The last game was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout which the Black Stars lost 5-4.

It was only the first time since 2006 Ghana failed to make the quarter-finals.

On the continental ranking, Ghana have fallen by one place to seventh, only ahead of Cameroon (53), (56) and Cote d'Ivoire (57) in the top 10.

(20), Tunisia (29), (33), African champions (40), (41) and (49) are the top six nations.

Significantly, Afcon bronze medalists Nigeria and Algeria have moved up by 12 and 28 places respectively on the world rankings, which is still led by .

have moved up by one place to second, with , , , , , , and following in that order to complete the top 10.

The next edition of the rankings will be released on September 19.