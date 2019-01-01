Afcon 2019: Ghana stand still in Fifa World Rankings
Ghana are unmoved in the latest edition of the Fifa World Rankings, released for the month of July on Thursday.
The Black Stars still hold 50th position on the table. However, their total accumulated points have increased from 1423 to 1429.
Placed 55th in July last year, Ghana now find themselves between Norway (50) and Jamaica (52).
The Black Stars' status on the table is largely down to their performance at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt where they exited the tournament in the Round of 16.
They won just one of four games played, a 2-0 triumph against Guinea-Bissau in the last group game, and drew three other matches.
James Appiah's outfit opened their tournament with a 2-2 draw with Benin, settled for a 0-0 deadlock with Cameroon and played out a 1-1 draw with Tunisia after extra-time in the Round of 16. The last game was ultimately decided by a penalty shootout which the Black Stars lost 5-4.
It was only the first time since 2006 Ghana failed to make the quarter-finals.
On the continental ranking, Ghana have fallen by one place to seventh, only ahead of Cameroon (53), Congo DR (56) and Cote d'Ivoire (57) in the top 10.
Senegal (20), Tunisia (29), Nigeria (33), African champions Algeria (40), Morocco (41) and Egypt (49) are the top six nations.
Significantly, Afcon bronze medalists Nigeria and Algeria have moved up by 12 and 28 places respectively on the world rankings, which is still led by Belgium.
Brazil have moved up by one place to second, with France, England, Uruguay, Portugal, Croatia, Colombia, Spain and Argentina following in that order to complete the top 10.
The next edition of the rankings will be released on September 19.