Afcon 2019 Fixtures: Ghana fixtures, results and table in Group F
Ghana are Afcon veterans, having won the tournament on four occasions (1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982), but can they end their long wait for a continental crown in Egypt?
The title has eluded the Black Stars since 37 years, during which time they've recorded five second-place finishes, one third-place and one four fourth-place.
In the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, Ghana played four matches in Group F instead of six, following the disqualification of Sierra Leone, winning three and losing one.
They finished atop their group with nine points, ahead of second-placed Kenya on seven.
Ghana Afcon 2019 Group F Table
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|1
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Benin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Guinea Bissau
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ghana Afcon 2019 Group F fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (Ghana)
|Venue & Results
|Jun 25
|Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau
|5pm
|Ismailia Stadium (0-0)
|Jun 25
|Ghana vs. Benin
|8pm
|Ismailia Stadium (0-0)
|Jun 29
|Cameroon vs. Ghana
|5pm
|Ismailia Stadium (0-0)
|Jun 29
|Benin vs. Guinea Bissau
|8pm
|Ismailia Stadium (0-0)
|July 02
|Benin vs. Cameroon
|4pm
|Ismailia Stadium (0-0)
|July 02
|Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana
|4pm
|Suez Stadium (0-0)
Ghana Afcon 2019 squad
Goalkeepers
Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)
Defenders
John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kasim Nuhu Adams (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Musah Nuhu (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Basaksehir, Turkey) Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)
Midfielders
Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew (Fenerbahce, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Safiu Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)
Strikers
Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris (Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain)
Ghana Afcon 2019 qualifying results
|Fixtures
|1st Leg
|2nd Leg
|Ghana vs. Ethiopia
|5-0
|2-0
|Kenya vs. Ghana
|1-0
|0-1
|Ghana vs. Sierra Leone
|Not played
|Not played
Ghana finished top of qualifying Group F, in which they'd been pitted against Kenya, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.
The Leone Stars were eventually disqualified from the race by Caf, leaving the group with three teams, as points earned against the West Africans were cancelled.
Ghana therefore played four valid games in the qualifiers, defeating Ethiopia home and away (5-0, 2-0), losing to Kenya 1-0 in away fixture, before wrapping up the series at home with a 1-0 win over the Harambee Stars to finish atop the group with nine points ahead of Kenya (seven).