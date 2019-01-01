Afcon 2019 Fixtures: Ghana fixtures, results and table in Group F

Goal has your complete guide to Afcon 2019, including fixtures, results, tables and squads, as the Black Stars launch their quest for continental gold

are Afcon veterans, having won the tournament on four occasions (1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982), but can they end their long wait for a continental crown in ?

The title has eluded the Black Stars since 37 years, during which time they've recorded five second-place finishes, one third-place and one four fourth-place.

In the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, Ghana played four matches in Group F instead of six, following the disqualification of Sierra Leone, winning three and losing one.

They finished atop their group with nine points, ahead of second-placed on seven.

Ghana Afcon 2019 Group F Table

Pos Team GP W D L GD 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 3 Benin 0 0 0 0 0 4 Guinea Bissau 0 0 0 0 0

Ghana Afcon 2019 Group F fixtures

Date Game Time (Ghana) Venue & Results Jun 25 Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau 5pm Ismailia Stadium (0-0) Jun 25 Ghana vs. Benin 8pm Ismailia Stadium (0-0) Jun 29 Cameroon vs. Ghana 5pm Ismailia Stadium (0-0) Jun 29 Benin vs. Guinea Bissau 8pm Ismailia Stadium (0-0) July 02 Benin vs. Cameroon 4pm Ismailia Stadium (0-0) July 02 Guinea-Bissau vs. Ghana 4pm Suez Stadium (0-0)

Ghana Afcon 2019 squad

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori ( , ), Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, ), Felix Annan ( , Ghana)

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, ), Abdul Baba Rahman ( , France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, ), Kasim Nuhu Adams (TSG , ,) Jonathan Mensah ( SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo ( , Belguim), Musah Nuhu (St Gallen, ), Joseph Attamah Larweh (Basaksehir, Turkey) Mohammed Alhassan ( , Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo , ), Thomas Partey ( , Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, ), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah ( , Italy), Andre Ayew ( , Turkey), Christian Atsu ( , England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, ), Thomas Agyepong ( , ), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Safiu Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew ( , England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( , France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Kwabena Owusu ( , Spain)

Ghana Afcon 2019 qualifying results

Fixtures 1st Leg 2nd Leg Ghana vs. Ethiopia 5-0 2-0 Kenya vs. Ghana 1-0 0-1 Ghana vs. Sierra Leone Not played Not played

Ghana finished top of qualifying Group F, in which they'd been pitted against Kenya, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

The Leone Stars were eventually disqualified from the race by Caf, leaving the group with three teams, as points earned against the West Africans were cancelled.

Ghana therefore played four valid games in the qualifiers, defeating Ethiopia home and away (5-0, 2-0), losing to Kenya 1-0 in away fixture, before wrapping up the series at home with a 1-0 win over the Harambee Stars to finish atop the group with nine points ahead of Kenya (seven).