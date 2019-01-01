Afcon 2019: Coach Amuneke tries to motivate Tanzania for Algeria clash

The East Africans are out of contention for a place in the knockout stage of the tournament after back-to-back defeats

coach Emmanuel Amuneke has promised to find a way to motivate his side for their final (Afcon) Group C game, against on Monday.

The Taifa Stars’ target of reaching the Round of 16 of the competition ended after two consecutive defeats to and , losing 2-0 and 3-2 respectively.

Tanzania are returning to the Afcon finals after 39 years, having last featured in the tournament in 1980 where they also failed to progress past the group stage.

After their early disappointment in the competition, Amuneke has vowed to encourage his players for their game against the Desert Foxes, who already qualified for the knockout stage.

"After losing our first two games, it will not be easy against Algeria when we see their strength, they have the highest morale,” Amuneke said in a pre-match press conference.

“We have to find ways to motivate ourselves to play this game but it's not easy.”

Amuneke also showered his praise on Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi.

"I think Belmadi is doing a good job. In modern football, it's not important to play good football but to win. They won against Kenya and Senegal.”

The Taifa Stars will hope to claim their first ever victory in the biennial tournament when they play against Algeria at 30 June Stadium in Cairo.