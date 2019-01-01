Afcon 2019: Burundi played better against Nigeria than Madagascar – Fiston Abdul Razak

Olivier Niyungeko’s men suffered their second successive defeat in Egypt on Thursday

Burundi forward Fiston Abdul Razak admitted they did not produce their best display in Alexandria after bowing to a 1-0 loss against Madagascar.

The Swallows struggled to dominate their fellow debutants in their second Group B fixture and found themselves behind after Marco Ilaimaharitra’s free-kick broke the deadlock in the 76th minute.

With reference to their defeat in their opening fixture against , the 25-year-old disclosed they were inferior against Nicolas Dupuis’ charges.

“If you compared the game we played today and the one we played against Nigeria, these are two different performances,” Abdul Razak said after the game.

“We didn’t give our all today. Maybe we thought it was going to be easy or we knew we would win anyway.

“We realized this when it was too late after they had already scored. It is tough to take in but we have to be brave for the next match.”

Burundi sit at the bottom of Group B with no point after two games. They will hope to get back into contention with all three points when they face Guinea in their last group outing on Sunday.