Afcon 2019: Black Stars coach Appiah should resign - Nyaho-Tamakloe

The former GFA president believes the coach and other officials do not deserve to be at their posts after the Black Stars' underwhelming performances

Former Football Association president Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has called on Black Stars coach James Appiah and members of the nation's football Normalisation Committee to step down following the team's disappointing performance at the (Afcon) in .

The West Africans' dreams of lifting a fifth title was ended by who emerged 5-4 winners in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16.

The Normalisation Committee runs the nation's sport in the interim owing to the collapse of the FA after the bribery and corruption scandal in June last year.

“Football is organized by football people but this sort of direct involvement is quite disturbing," Nyaho-Tamakloe, who led the FA between 2004 and 2005, told Starr Sports.

“I keep on saying that we don’t have a culture of resignation in the country [Ghana] if not in the whole of Africa.

“Black people don’t know how to say no and then leave the scene, otherwise by now, the whole normalisation team should have resigned on principle just like I did at the FA some time ago.

“You resign and leave the place for somebody who can come and do something good to come in, but we still have them.

"The coach is also there, so you ask yourself, 'What have we learnt from what happened? Nothing'.”

While the Committee's mandate is expected to run out in September, Black Stars coach Appiah has until December to leave office as per his contract.

It is currently unclear if the 59-year-old would be dismissed from his job following the Afcon disappointment but media reports say he is likely to stay on and run out his contract.