Afcon 2019: Algeria hero Mahrez is world class – Odemwingie
Former Nigeria international Peter Odemwingie has described Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez as a world class player after his match-winning goal helped his country defeat the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
Mahrez converted a last-minute free-kick in added time to send Algeria through to the final with a 2-1 win on Sunday.
William Troost-Ekong’s own goal in the first half put the North Africans ahead but Odion Ighalo’s effort from the spot drew both teams level in the 72nd minute.
Odemwingie rued Nigeria’s loss in Cairo but also congratulated Algeria for securing their first final berth at Afcon since their triumph in 1990.
“Disappointing for Nigeria to lose with the last kick of the game just when we got back into it and few Algerian players looked tired,” Odemwingie tweeted.
“But fair play, they played well and had better chances. Congratulations Algeria. Mahrez is world class.”
Nigeria will meet Tunisia for the third-place encounter at Al-Salam Stadium on July 17 while the Desert Foxes will take on Senegal for the continental title on July 19.