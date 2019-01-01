Afcon 2019: Algeria and Senegal are on another psychological level - Belmadi

The 43-year-old has warned the final is a totally different test to their group stage clash against Senegal

coach Djamel Belmadi has underlined his team's mission is to make fans happy with victory in the final of the 2019 .

The North Africans need to see off in order to rule the continent for the second time in the tournament's history.

Friday's outing will be their third appearance in Afcon finals and their first since their last triumph in 1990.

Both teams initially met in the group stage with Algeria securing a 1-0 win over the Teranga Lions, however, Belmadi is expecting a different challenge in Cairo.

"We are aware of the circumstances in our country. Our people showed great stuff lately, but our focus is on the final and we want to win the tournament for our people. We want to make them happy," Belmadi said in his pre-match press conference, as reported on Caf's website.

“We will prepare for that match as we did for the previous ones. We are focused and I rely on my players’ motivation and enthusiasm.

Article continues below

"We are preparing in the best conditions and we are playing this match just to win. The group stage game is totally different, this is a decisive match. Both teams are on another psychological level.

"We are playing against the best African ranked team, and they played in the previous World Cup, so we can lose. They are the favourites."

Historically, Algeria are unbeaten against Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations, winning three of their previous four matches.